Edward Donald Ward, 76, of Newport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport surrounded by family.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Brother Bob Lowrey. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
He was born March 4, 1945, to the late Edward Theodore and Evelyn Seagroves Ward in Durham. He graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh, class of 1963. Rosemond Baldree of Morehead City became his wife Nov. 11, 1983.
Eddie, as he was known to many, loved to fish, watch NASCAR racing and help his brother, Dale, with pig cooking and fishing tournaments. One of his favorite things to do was to attend bluegrass festivals. He loved his friends and family deeply and cherished every moment he spent with them.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rosemond Ward; two sons, Edward Donald Ward Jr. of Pittsboro and Graham Marshall Ward and wife Sarah of Hampstead; one grandson, Graham David Ward; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Gillikin and husband Dan of Morehead City and Ruth Puckett and husband Steve of Beaufort; two nephews, Tyler Harris of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Reid Puckett of Charlotte; and a niece, Anderson Puckett of Beaufort. Eddie is also survived by many cousins, especially Mary Lee Cooper and husband,Russell Cooper; and also his best friend, George Lott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister and his brother, James Dale Ward. He was also preceded in death by his loyal dog, Peanut.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to service.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Carteret Health Care and the staff of Crystal Coast Hospice House for taking such loving, compassionate care of Edward in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Attention Teresa Holcombe, P.O. Box 1191, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
