Peggy Dixon Eatmon, 84, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 24, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1939, in Grifton, NC, she was the youngest child of the late Robert Edward and Annie Howie Dixon. Peggy was small in stature, but she had a huge heart, always eager to help anyone in need, and greeted everyone she met with a kind word and big smile.
She and her husband, Raymond, settled in Kinston, NC, where she was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. Once her children reached their teen years, she became a licensed nurse and spent many years devoted to the care of her patients.
After her husband's death, Peggy retired and moved to Cape Carteret to be near her children and grandchildren. There she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, working in her yard, participating in Bible study groups and singing in her church choir.
She is survived by a son, Ray Eatmon of Newport, a daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Victor Wilson of Cape Carteret, grandchildren, Aubrey Wilson Rexrode (Jon Rexrode), Rachel Wilson, Margo Eatmon, and Rob Eatmon, a special niece, Christine Ehrisman, and several other nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Eatmon, a son, Robert Eatmon, a daughter-in-law, Lisa Eatmon, three brothers, and three sisters.
A memorial service for Peggy will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Swansboro, NC. A private interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Internet condolences may be sent to the family at www.jonesfh.org.
