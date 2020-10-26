Zella “Ann” Brown, 61, of Newport, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Brother Bob Lowery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ann was born March 15, 1959, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Alfred and Alma Everett. She was loved by her many customers at Frost Seafood in Salter Path, where she waitressed for numerous years. In her free time, she enjoyed the challenge of the mobile game Farmville, which involves various aspects of farmland management. Ann was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW, where she gladly worked with other women to support veterans. She was known for her incredible baking and for always being ready to cook whatever meal her grandchildren asked for. Most importantly, Ann loved her family, who will miss her tremendously.
She is survived by her daughters, Trina Tevepaugh and Jamie Brown, both of Newport; son, Dale Brown and wife Holly of Newport; sister, Kathi Hammock of Martinsville, Va.; and grandchildren, Steven A. Brown, Christopher Robert Brown, Leeanna Brown Castillo-Jaurequi and husband Alberto, Ashley Kayla Stewart, Aden Brown and Logan Brown.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
