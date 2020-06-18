Helen “Beth” Southerland, 82, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Walden and husband Rick of Iowa and Nancy Southerland and husband Robert Caldwell of Mississippi; son, John Southerland of Pennsylvania; sister, Nancy Cranford of Texas; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Anna, Jamie, Tara, Hannah, Sulukwe and Khalil Tesseneer; six great-grandchildren; and her dear friend and companion, Jack Hines of Newport, who is appreciated greatly by the family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Southerland.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
