Ronald Sechler, Beaufort
Ronald Sechler, 75, of Beaufort passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Thomas Faulkner, Morehead City
Thomas Faulkner 95, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday December 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
LARRY NATHAN WILLIS, Beaufort
Larry Nathan Willis, 83, originally of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Beaufort. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Anthony Nelson.
PEGGY CANNON CLARK, Newport
Peggy Cannon Clark, 82, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical in Winston-Salem. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
