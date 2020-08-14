James Todd Whitaker, 48, Harlan, Ky., formerly of Morehead City, entered the gates of heaven and into the waiting arms of Jesus Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a long illness.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
He founded his own successful commercial landscaping business in Morehead City, and within five years grew it into one of the largest of its kind in the region.
Todd was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Morehead City. He had a very generous and loving heart and was always thinking of others, especially those who were struggling or needed help. Once after hearing a missionary from Africa talk about a village in Rwanda that didn't have milk for their children, Todd bought several dairy cows for the village. He once bought a mobile home for a homeless family, and another time he purchased a car for a laborer to get back and forth to his job. Todd had a big heart and was always willing to give selflessly to those who were in need without ever expecting accolades or anything in return.
The joy of Todd's life was his daughter, Mary Addison. The happiest times of his life were the moments he spent with her.
Todd is survived by his daughter, Mary Addison Whitaker; his parents, James "Jay" and Alene Whitaker of Fresh Meadows, Ky.; sister Paula an husband Michael Whisenant of Fayetteville, Tenn.; nephew, Drew of Fayetteville, Tenn.; grandmother, Geneva Bruce Sasher of North Fort Myers, Fla.; aunts and uncles, Vivian Whitaker and husband Jerry Beatty of Middletown, Ohio, and Ed and wife Edna Lesko of Hernando Beach, Fla.; and a host of cousins and dear friends whom he loved very much.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul B. and Aretta Whitaker, formerly of Loyall, and Ray Sasher formerly of North Fort Myers, Fla.; and great-grandmother, Elsie Bruce, formerly of Cawood.
In lieu of flowers, it would have pleased Todd for you to reach out and help someone in need.
