Earlene Owens, 60, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery following the funeral service.
Miss Owens was born on September 26, 1961.
Earlene is survived by her siblings, Elsie Humphrey, Jerry Ann Hendricks (Marvin), Mack Owens (Clara), Elvin James (Mary Kay), and Manley James (Charlene); one aunt, Magalene Bryant; one uncle, William Elbert James; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennie Earl James; father, Mack Owens Sr.; sister, Ollie James White; and brothers, Julius and Leo James.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
