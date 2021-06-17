Chelsea Ann Bunch Burke, 36, of Marshallberg, and her infant son, Winslow Chandler Burke, passed peacefully in the embrace of loving husband and father Eric Michael Burke at their home in Kansas City, Mo., the morning of Monday, May 17, 2021.
There will be a celebration of life for Chelsea and Winslow at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at her mother and brother’s home, Cindy and Quentin Bunch, at 1234 Marshallberg Road in Marshallberg. The outdoor gathering will start with thoughts shared by the Rev. Catherine Klein, unity minister who officiated at Chelsea and Eric’s wedding, and family members, followed with thoughts and remembrances of Chelsea the family hopes friends will share.
Following the service, guests will share a potluck meal of entrees provided by the family and side dishes and desserts brought in potluck fashion by guests who would like to contribute.
Because of Chelsea’s love of flowers and gardening, those who would like to bring cut flowers to celebrate the life of her and her son are encouraged to do so. Please dress comfortably in cheery attire for a hot, humid, late June day on the coast. Everyone touched by Chelsea’s life is welcome.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.