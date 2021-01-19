Larry Clifford Leuthauser, 70, of Cape Carteret, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His memorial Mass at St. Mildred will be announced at a later date.
Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Connie Leuthauser of the home; sons, Eric Leuthauser and Jason Leuthauser, both of Grimesland, and Wesley Leuthauser of Lebanon, N.H.; five grandchildren; seven siblings; and a host of extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Margorie Leuthauser.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
