Sabra Leigh Eubanks Heagle, 80, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Carteret County, died Thursday June 18 ,2020, at Sonata’s Serenades Memory Center in Boca Raton, Fla.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey St., in Fayetteville, followed by a processional to Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery for graveside service and burial.
She was born April 10, 1940 in Raleigh, a daughter of late James Baxter Eubanks Jr. and the late Sarah Lee Thomas Eubanks.
Ms. Eubanks graduated from Morehead City High School in Morehead City, attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Women’s College for her undergraduate degree and received a master’s in English at N.C. State University in Raleigh. She taught English at NCSU and the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga. She worked as a manager of technical writers at Century Design in Charlotte and was a manager of the information technology team at the Wachovia Corporate Headquarters in Charlotte.
Ms. Eubanks is survived by one daughter, Sarah Margaret “Meg” Karram and husband David Alfred Karram; three granddaughters, Madison Sarah Karram, Emilia Sabra Karram and Sarah Savannah Karram of Boca Raton, Fla.; one brother, Guy Benjamin Eubanks of Deming, N.M.; and one nephew, Ben Eubanks, wife Hampton and children Guy and Coco of Richmond, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Benner “BJ” Jones IV, in 1991.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sonata of Boca Raton and VITAS Hospice for their care and kindness shown to her.
The family suggests memorials be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are by Rogers & Breece Funeral Home of Fayetteville.
