Maxine Taylor, lifelong resident of Morehead City, passed Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at age 92.
Her memorial service will be at 11 am on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Following the service, she will be inurned at Greenwood Cemetery.
Famous for her generosity and plying everyone with peanut butter fudge, Maxine lived to feed everyone she could. Born December 17, 1928 in Beckly, W.Va. Maxine came to NC and married Frank Taylor.
She is survived by her four children, Rick Taylor and wife, Roxanne reside in Beaufort, Rudolph Taylor and wife Sandra in Harlowe, and daughters Barbara Taylor Spry and Debbie Taylor Walker live in Black Mountain NC. Maxine's grandchildren are Cody Taylor, Ross Taylor, Samantha Taylor Ellis, Savannah Walker Reynolds and Tristan Walker.
Maxine retired from the Morehead City Police Department as a Sargent Dispatcher. She was the best waitress and cook at many Morehead Restaurants, including Cox's, Riggs Steak house and she also ran the Carolina Princess Cafe. Maxine's family will forever miss her shrimp, fried chicken, pies, fudge, cakes and BBQ Pork.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.
