Thelma Lenig, Beaufort
Thelma Mae Lenig, 87, of Beaufort passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Gardens of Trent, New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
HERMAN MARTIN RIVENBARK SR., Newport
Herman Martin Rivenbark Sr., 79, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29th, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, March 28th, at Munden Funeral Home.
HARRY FORD MCARVER JR., New Bern
Harry Ford McArver Jr., 78, of New Bern of formerly of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Croatan Village Assisted Living in James City. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOHN CHARLES ROGERSON
John Charles Rogerson, 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
