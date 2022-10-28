Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC. The family will receive guests after the service in the Atrium.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.
