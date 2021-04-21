Henry Carl Stephens, 81, of Cape Carteret, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Pruitt Nursing Home in New Bern.
The family have a celebration of life at a later date.
Henry was born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1940, in Lillington to the late John and Mattie Stephens. Following high school, he continued his education and earned his master’s degree. He applied his knowledge and ability in teaching to numerous elementary students during a 23-year career as a teacher. His creativity was applied to art and writing and he was happy to serve as copresident of Carteret Writers Inc. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband of 52 years, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Kay Roberts Stephens of the home; daughter, Carla Stephens Alexander of Swansboro; son, Brian Holt Stephens and wife Liane of Raleigh; sister, Linda Stephens and companion Nancy Kukol of Charlotte; brothers, John Lee Stephens of Apple Valley, Calif., Robert Allen Stephens of New Bern and Rodney Stephens of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; and grandchildren, William Claymore Alexander, Anna Marie Stephens and Emily Stephens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Mark Stephens.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
