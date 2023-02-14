Virginia Spivey Cannon, 73, of Broad Creek, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 17th at Broad Creek Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Bratton. Interment will follow at the Broad Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive an hour prior to the service.
Virginia was born on October 21, 1949, to the late William and Lunette Spivey. She was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and at the age of 4 she and her family moved to Broad Creek. On April 11, 1969, in their family home, she married the love of her life, Roy T. Cannon. Later that year she graduated from West Carteret High School with the Class of 1969.
Virginia was a lifelong and faithful member of Broad Creek Methodist Church. The love she poured out to her family will be forever cherished and she will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Roy T. Cannon of the home; sons, Roy T. “Ty” Cannon Jr. and wife Roma, and Jonathan “Brad” Cannon; grandsons, Tyler B. Cannon, Devin C. Cannon, and Gray B. Cannon; and great grandson, Clay M. Cannon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles “David” Spivey.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Broad Creek Methodist Church, 562 Broad Creek Loop Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
