James "Jim" Moore Shallcross, 90, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at his home.
A private memorial celebrating Jim's life will be held Thursday, May 20 at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
Jim was born June 2, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., to loving parents Ralph and Pauline Shallcross. As an only child, Jim felt blessed to have many close cousins who were just like brothers to him. A natural athlete, Jim played many sports throughout his youth, but most notable being his time spent as a lifeguard with the ocean rescue in Ocean City, Md. He was always happiest close to the saltwater and sunshine.
After many travels throughout the South, he hoped to one day return to start a family. Early in his adult life, Jim relocated to Charlotte, where he met his saintly wife, Joann, and it was love at first sight. They were married June 12, 1965. Soon after they welcomed two beautiful baby girls, they moved their young family to Raleigh and planted their roots. Jim jumped right in as an active tennis player with the Raleigh Racquet Club community and was especially fond of mixed doubles with Joann. He adored the time he was able to devote to his little girls, as well, being a fun-loving and involved dad at St. Timothy's, Brownies, swim meets and more. He was fortunate to reap the rewards and flexibility self-employment provided with his advertising and sales company.
Jim was an avid reader and wonderful listener. He was wise and conservative with his spending. Fortunately, his wife Joann was excellent in the kitchen, and Jim was so appreciative and eager to invest the money he saved on dining out. Jim and Joann purchased a few coastal properties before deciding to build their dream home in Pine Knoll Shores in 1980. Many summers were spent with the girls at the beach and nothing made Jim happier. He loved being hands on with the build of the home, dock and learning new skills, as much as the fellowship. It brought him the most joy when they entertained with late afternoon gatherings on the water with family and friends, fishing, boating and especially a crab feast.
As Jill and Jeana entered young adult life, there was never a dull moment. Jim was a great sport during the college years, but as many of their girlfriends remember well, Jim was quick to remind them in his special way that they had missed curfew. In 1997, the girls were married within five months of each other. Letting go of his daughters brought mixed emotions, although Jim soon realized the wonderful gift of two sons he never had.
November 1999 was a game-changer and seemed an appropriate time for a name change. "Pop Pop" was a perfect name for the dynamic grandfather he was to all five of his grandchildren. Pop Pop was always thankful for the time he was given to actively participate and witness them growing up. In this role, Pop Pop's terrific sense of humor really shined. Supporting the Wolfpack with three of them came easy, and Ole Miss wasn't a hard sell at all, as he had a special fondness for his niece and her husband, originally from Greenville, Miss.
Jim officially retired at the age of 84, but his mind refused to retire. He was sharp as a tack up until his last days. He was a patriot who was rarely seen without his American flag hat. Jim was always equipped with the latest iPhone, frequently checking stocks and playing his brain games; Wordscapes was his favorite. Jim will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joann; two daughters, Jill Shallcross Marlowe and husband Stewart of Raleigh and Jeana Shallcross Powell and husband Warren of Wilmington; and five grandchildren, Eliza Stewart Marlowe, Matilda Mills Marlowe and Christian Shallcross Marlowe, all of Raleigh, and Carson James Powell and Warren Franklin Powell, both of Wilmington.
Jim and his family are more than grateful for the health care he received over the last few years. Most notable, Dr. Luis Cuervo and his team at the cancer center at Carteret Health Care, where Jim loved flirting with the nurses and ultimately beat stage four bladder cancer. Additional heart-felt gratitude to Dr. Kyle Rustoven and his radiology team, Dr. George Hamrick, Dr. Phillip Timmons and so many compassionate physicians/friends near and far who unselfishly offered medical expertise. Natalie Kennedy, a very special nurse with Carteret County Hospice House was a remarkable soul when we needed her most. God bless all.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jim's memory by sending tributes to Crystal Coast Hospice House online at crystalcoasthospicehouse.org or P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City.
