Kimberly Kromka, 61, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home.

Her celebration of life is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, followed by a reception to receive friends and family at Jack’s Waterfront Bar on the private second floor from 5 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.