Ronnie Allen Smiley, 76, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
He will be laid to rest at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount.
Ronnie was born Oct. 1, 1944, in Rocky Mount to the late Herbert Smiley and Doris Lawrence Smiley. After graduating from Benvenue High School in Rocky Mount, Ronnie attended Campbell College and Wesleyan College.
He made a career in Virginia at Business Opportunities for the Blind, or BOB. Being blind most of his life, his faith, his phenomenal memory, independence and determination, along with his wife Sallie as his eyesight, gave him a normal life of traveling and enjoying life. After retiring, Ronnie and Sallie moved to Emerald Isle, where they were members of Emerald Isle Baptist Church.
Ronnie was an avid Carolina fan. Being blind, he could not see the action of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sports, but the description and enthusiasm of Woody Durham and other radio broadcasters enabled him to enjoy “Carolina Fever.”
He is survived by his wife, Sallie Ellen Smiley; brother, Larry Smiley and wife Debbie; son, Newsome Moore and wife Pam; granddaughters, Heather and Hope; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Arosa, Ronnie and Sallie’s caregiver for the hours and special care they gave.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
