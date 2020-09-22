Bill B. Glover, 98, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Sept.19, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bayview Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Bill was born Aug. 7, 1922, in Ozark, Ala., to the late Oscar and Laura Glover. He honorably served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps. His bravery as a waist-gunner and radar operator on a treacherous mission on board a B24 distinguished him with the Distinguished Flying Cross Award for his heroism and extraordinary achievement while overcoming an enemy attack.
Following the military, Bill attended architectural school under the G.I. Bill. His knowledge and drive to succeed led him to owning his own architectural firm, Bill B. Glover A.I.A, in Greensboro from 1951 until 2009. He specialized in church design and did much work for Burlington Industries. In 1966, he married into the local family of Ted Garner Sr., who founded the Sanitary Restaurant in Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Glover of the home; daughters, Beverly B. Glover-Wood and husband Walt of Beaufort, Janet Louise Sanacore and husband Joe of Morehead City and Kathy Glover of Morehead City; son, Ron Merrell of Robbinsville; grandchildren, James B. Glover and wife Raveena of Washington, D.C., Mason McCaulie of Jacksonville, Fla., and Brandon McCaulie of Denver, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, see mundenfurneralhome.net and click on “Plant a Tree for Bill.” Flowers are also welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
