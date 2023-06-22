JAMES "JIMMY" AUBREY CHADWICK, Gloucester
James "Jimmy" Aubrey Chadwick, 81, of Gloucester, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 25th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jonathan Griffin. Interment, with Masonic Rites, will follow at the Straits Methodist Church Cemetery.
CHRISTINE HOPE ATKINSON, Peletier
Christine Hope Atkinson, 67, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Peletier. Services for Christine are pending at this time and will be announced as soon as they are finalized. Christine was born on March 15, 1956, in Syracuse, New York.
JONNI BETH STERLING, Newport
Jonni Beth Sterling, 60, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Jonni was born on November 17, 1962, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Jack O’Neill and Elizabeth O’Neill. Known for her sincere love for all animals, she found joy and fulfillment in caring for all of God’s creatures.
NANCY PATRICIA SHANNON, Havelock
Nancy "Nitchka" Patricia Shannon, 75, of Albany, New York, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home in Havelock, North Carolina. Nancy, known to her friends and loved ones as Nitchka, was born on October 26, 1947, in Albany, New York, to the late Helen Piniaha and William Thordsen.
