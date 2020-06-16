Elizabeth Ann Forsythe, 74, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Carteret Heath Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her three sons, Dennis Wayne Forsythe of Ruffin and Kevin Greg Forsythe and Michael Forsythe, both of Beaufort; 12 grandchildren, Jessica, Nikkie, Casey, Kayla, Raymond, Jordan, Christina, Keeley, Justin, Ashby, Micha and Morgan; seven great-grandchildren, Miley, Elayna, Braylen, Raelynn, Cam, Ava and MJ; brother, Bobby McCollough of Hillsboro; and four sisters, Jane Terrell of Monroe, Gayle House of Hillsboro, Shirley Pine of Oxford and Marie Huff of Oxford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty McCollough; daughter, Allison Forsythe; and her husband, Dennis Forsythe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Fl., New York, N.Y. 10001.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
