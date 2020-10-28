Robert Kenneth Meadows, 89, of Beaufort, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.
There will be no service.
Bob Meadows was born in Swansboro in 1931. He was the first member of his family to go to college. His love and passion for the arts, music, travel, theater and theology blossomed at Wake Forest University, taking him beyond his wonderful and deep Swansboro roots. His love for these things was only surpassed by his love for his wife, Carolyn, whom he met in Swansboro when she was visiting there one summer with her family. Carolyn and Bob were married following his service in the U.S. Navy and made their home in Beaufort.
Bob was a teacher, counselor, artist, woodcarver, gardener, theologian, philosopher, environmentalist, elder, member of the choir at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City and friend to many. After retiring from his life's work, he became a self-taught pie baker, making homemade pastry and using pecans he picked up in his backyard on Orange Street. Apple pie "not too sweet" was also a specialty, and he would bake pies for birthdays, special occasions or whenever Carolyn wanted one. His "uptown collards" are famous in the Beaufort area and beyond.
Here are several "Bob Stories" that Bob's family would like to share to describe what kind of person he was rather than listing his accomplishments:
"How Swansboro High School got its First Football Team"
One Saturday morning, the boys in Bob's high school class came to Bob and said, "We want you to go with us to the principal and tell him that we want a football team." The principal thought that was a fine idea, so he called his friend, who was a coach at N.C. State University and he and Bob's daddy, Kenneth Meadows, drove a fish truck to Raleigh to pick up used equipment and uniforms from the NCSU athletic program. When the newly formed Swansboro football team played its first game with Bobby Meadows as quarterback and team captain, none of the members of the team had ever seen a game of football played.
"Member of the Wake Forest Marching Band"
A school as small as Swansboro High did not have a marching band, but when Bob went to Wake Forest College, he asked the band director, Dr. Thane McDonald, if he could become a member of the marching band even though he did not play a band instrument. Dr. McDonald gave him a chance, with the gluckenspiel. After a while, Dr. McDonald switched him over to the cymbals. Bob Meadows became the president of the Wake Forest Band.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Hollis Meadows; daughter, Lenore Meadows and husband Scott Taylor; sons, John Meadows and wife Jil L. Meadows and Dr. Steven Meadows and wife Beth W. Meadows; and brother, Frank Meadows of Otway. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Sam Bell and wife Amanda Jane Little, Sara Bell, Eliza Meadows, Sophie Meadows, Emerson Meadows and Natalie Meadows; two great-grandchildren, Vianne and Margot Bell; niece, Melissa Meadows Patterson and husband Greg Patterson; and nephew, Jamie Meadows. He is also survived by Alan Atkisson, wife Kristina and daughters Saga and Aila of Stockholm, Sweden; and David Duncan Taylor, wife Tiffany and daughters Kenna and Meryn.
Bob Meadows was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Meadows and Edith Littleton Meadows; sister-in-law, Amber O. Meadows; and nephew, Jody Meadows.
The family would like to thank Dr. Luis Cuervo and the extraordinary staff at Carteret Health Care Cancer Center, Dr. Timothy Pardee and fine staff at Baptist Hospital Leukemia Center, and Dr. Frieda Menzer, family physician and friend. The family is deeply grateful to the Hospice of Carteret Health Care nurses and staff whose guidance and loving care enabled Bob to remain at home surrounded by love.
"Now my boat's left on the shore behind me; with God's love I will seek other seas."
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.