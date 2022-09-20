Keith Moore Sr., 83, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 20th, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Keith was born on March 19, 1939, in Beaufort, to the late Aaron and Annie Moore. He faithfully served in the United States Coast Guard from 1957 to 1961, spending two years in the reserves. With over 34 years serving Carteret County as a sheriff deputy, he has lived a full life. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #741 Crissie Wright, the Scottish Rite, and a member of the Sudan Shriners.
Since retiring from the Sheriff’s office, he has enjoyed cooking on the grill, stewing hard crabs, conchs, and fresh meat with rutabagas and dumplin’s. In his spare time, he enjoyed trout fishing, spending his days on the banks, and quality time with his beloved family and sweet grandchildren. He was an avid bird watcher and loved feeding them. Keith loved listening to the Gaithers band. He was a fan of the Carolina Tarheels, the L.A. Dodgers, and the Washington Redskins.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sheila Moore, of the home; daughter, Shelley Garner (Doug) of Harkers Island; son Keith Moore Jr. (Lisa) of Beaufort; grandchildren, Faith Moore, Taylor Garner, Alyssa Garner; fur babies, Miss Phoebe, Sunny, Millie, Marlie; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Moore; sisters, Ramona Craver, Lida Strickland, Polly Davis; brothers, James Moore, Cecil Moore, Frank Moore, and Walter C. Moore.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to Harkers Island UMC, 603 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, NC. 28531; Crissie Wright Lodge #741, P.O. Box 141, Davis, NC 28524.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
