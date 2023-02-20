Tia Whitney, Swansboro
Tia Whitney, 37, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
SUSAN SALTER, Atlantic
Susan Salter, 73, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
ALICE ELIZABETH PHILLIPS, Morehead City
Alice Elizabeth Phillips, 91, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
RONNIE THOMAS, Harkers Island
Ronnie Thomas, 59, of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
WILLIAM "BILL" JONES, SR., Mill Creek
William "Bill" Jones, Sr., 96, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 23rd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Jason Troball.
ELLEN STYRON GOODWIN, Cedar Island
Ellen Styron Goodwin, 79, of Cedar Island, NC, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 20th at Pilgrim’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church on Cedar Island, officiated by Pastor Tim Whealton and Pastor Kevin Stott.
