Bobby Felton
Bobby Felton, 75, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Bradley Berthold, Sea Level
Bradley J. Berthold, 79 of Sea Level, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RUSSELL "SUG" IPOCK SR., Newport
Russell "Sug" Ipock Sr., 77, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Russell, known to all as "Sug", was born on September 3, 1945, in Morehead City, NC, to the late Andrew and Letha Mae Ipock, one of nine children.
WILLIAM "BILL" VOGEL, Havelock
William "Bill" Vogel, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Bill's full obituary will be forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Havelock, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.