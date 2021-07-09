James “Jamesey” Wallace Willis, 70, of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
His service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Ben Ball.
James was born March 27, 1951, in Morehead City to the late Loomis and Nancy Willis. In 1969, he graduated from West Carteret High School and joined the Army Reserves that same year.
From a young age, James played the guitar. Barely a day went by that he wasn’t strumming his guitar and singing a familiar old country tune. He was also known for his specialty of cooking anything with deer meat.
June 6, 1970, he married the love of his life, Linda, and they were blessed with 51 years together. Being a family man, he always cherished time with his loved ones, and his granddaughter Chloe May was the sparkle of his eye. His humor and constant joking will be missed by those blessed to call him a friend.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Willis; daughter, Jamie Willis Boone; sister, Michelle Smith (Danny); granddaughter, Chloe May Boone; sisters-in-law, Christy Willis, Carol Wilcox, Lisa Fox and Lori Kelchner; brother-in-law, Bruce Fox; nieces, Kyndall Pifer and Mallory Beverly; nephews, Noah Smith and Jerry Willis; many great nieces and nephews; numerous nieces and nephews on Linda’s side; and special family friend, Ann Cannon.
James is now celebrating with a reunion in heaven with his parents; son, Sheldon Willis; brothers, Jerry Loomis and Jerry Martin; and furry companion, Mustang.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. the evening prior, Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Broad Street Clinic Foundation, 534 North 35th Street, Suite K, Morehead City NC 28557.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
