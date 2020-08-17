Charles “Charlie” Irvin Lutz, 73, Byron, Ga., formerly of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home.
His celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor John Wood officiating. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page.
Charlie was born in Morehead City to the late Charles Edward and Sallie Coleman Lutz on March 30, 1947. A proud U.S. Air Force veteran, he discharged honorably from the military in 1974, and began a successful 32-year career at Raytheon Co. as a radar flight test engineer. Charlie was also a true follower of Christ and enjoyed serving as an elder with various Christian ministries. He was deeply involved with Tres Dias Ministries, as well. In his free time, Charlie loved playing tennis, traveling, especially in his RV, and being a campground host in the mountains of north Georgia, but his greatest joy came from time spent with his family.
Those left to cherish Charlie’s memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Kandi Lutz of Byron, Ga.; children, Charles Craig Lutz and wife Shanon of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Kristi Moser and husband Brian of Byron, Ga.; grandchildren, Mariah and Sierra Lutz, Jayson Hester and Krystal Moser; sisters, Beth King and husband Bennie of Roswell, Ga., and Ann Quigley and husband Tom of Etters, Pa.; and a number of nephews.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Charlie to Kindred Hospice, 105 Jim Mason Court, Ste. 100 & 200, Warner Robins, GA 31088, or to a church or charity of your choice.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of guests at mcculloughfh.com.
(Paid obituary)
