Aaron Moore Sr., Harkers Island
Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island. There will be a visitation one hour before the service. Burial will follow the service at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Sharon "Duck" Rogers, Beaufort
Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Lowzinia Gooding, Havelock
Lowzinia Harriet Prichard Gooding, 69, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Pruitt Health-Neuse in New Bern.
EDWIN YATES NEAGLE JR., Morehead City
Edwin Yates Neagle Jr., 81, a resident of Morehead City, died Thursday, July 14, 2022. His memorial service, at First United Methodist, will be announced. Yates was born on October 6, 1940. He was the son of Edwin Yates Neagle and Mildred Wright Neagle. Yates grew up in Belmont, NC, and graduated from Pfeiffer University in 1963.
