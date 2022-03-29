Star Vargas-Medina, Newport
Star Vargas-Medina, 16, of Newport, passed away after a short yet beautiful life on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home. A public viewing will be held from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm Saturday evening, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
JOHN FRANKLIN MOORE SR., Newport
John Franklin Moore Sr., 87, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
EDWARD MICHAEL PERRELLA, Morehead City
Edward Michael Perrella, 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
BARBARA M. SINGLETON, Durham
Barbara M. Singleton, 67, of Durham, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Duke Hospice - Hock Family Pavilion, in Durham. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, April 1st at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
