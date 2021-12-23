Karl Schuele, Beaufort
Karl Schuele, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2021. There will be a celebration of life service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Ann Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Taylor Mills officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MYRTLE LONG HOWLAND, Newport
Myrtle Long Howland, 92, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Commonwealth Memory Care at Chesapeake, Virginia. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 29th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Dennis Evans. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 28th at Munden Funeral Home. Myrtle was born in Morehead City on September 1, 1929, to the late Jake and Alice Long.
