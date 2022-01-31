Michael Glenn Chadwick Sr., 68, of Gloucester, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Carolina East Hospital, New Bern, NC surrounded by family.
Michael was born on Sunday, March 1, 1953, in Morehead City, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Romona Chadwick Smith. He attended Smyrna Elementary and later Smyrna High School. He loved a good joke, loved clamming with his family, working in the yard, and he had an amazing appetite. He was also an incredible artist.
Michael was a hardworking man who faithfully provided for his family. He was a dedicated employee of Open Grounds Farm for the past 44 years.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Virginia Chadwick; son, Michael Chadwick Jr. and wife Maggie of Gloucester; son, William Chadwick and wife Christine of Morehead City; daughter, Jamie Lawrence and husband Obie of Newport; grandchildren, John Michael Chadwick and Sarah of Gloucester, Lydia Chadwick of Gloucester, Cynthia Chadwick of Holiday, Florida, Julian and Keeley Chadwick of Morehead City; great grandchildren, Jade and Alexavier Castillo of Holiday, Florida, Emma Chadwick of Gloucester; and sisters, Debbie Davis and husband Mickey of Davis, and Glenda Guthrie and husband Mossey of Marshallberg.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for the excellent care Michael received at Duke Hospital the past two years. A big thank you to Dr. Susan Blackwell, Dr. Jeffrey Crawford, Dr. Christopher Kelsey and Dr. Thomas D’Amico for all the help, support and kindness shown during his difficult times.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
