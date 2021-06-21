Raeford Allen Howell, 69, of Cove City, formerly of Newport, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara “Bobbi” Howell of the home; daughters, Dr. Kristy Howell of Castle Rock, Colo., Pamela Howell Buljat of New Bern and Barbara Howell Hawkins of Bridgeton; son, Christopher Howell of Ernul; stepchildren, Barbara Riley, Shellie Flory, Tonya Oatman and Damon Morris; brother, R.E. Howell of Virginia; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Raeford may be made to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center, 1639 Old Airport Road, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.