Thomas “Poppy” E. Burke Jr., 65, of Hubert, passed away at home on August 1, 2022.
Tom was born in Manhattan to Tom Sr. and Madeline (née Hart), raised in Stirling, New Jersey, and affectionately known by friends and family as Mr. Tom, Mayor of the Cul-de-sac, Roofer Extraordinaire, and Burnt Toast.
Tom is treasured by the love of his life for 42 years, Arlene (née Guglielmo); the children of his heart, Steven and Lisa Grimler, Laura Anne, Steven, Willy, Angelica, Alex, Tori, Everly, Gracelyn; and his nieces and nephews. He was a devoted dog dad to Nick and Toots.
Known to enjoy life to the fullest, Tom was always ready to laugh, love, and have a Bud. He is dancing in the sky with his beloved sister Diane. He will be missed by many, and his life will be celebrated every day.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
