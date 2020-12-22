Diana Herring, 73, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec, 20, 2020, at home following a nearly two-year battle with cancer.
Her private graveside service is today at Bay View Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Taylor Mills and the Rev. Douglas Byrd.
Diana was born in Raleigh Dec. 3, 1947, to the late John T. Boykin Jr. and the late Elizabeth Morgan Boykin Martin.
She met her husband, Tom, in college chemistry class, and they were married June 13, 1970. She loved being a wife, mother and grandma. She also loved her sisters, Jane and Melissa, her five dogs, boating, walks on the beach, reading and yardwork with Tom.
She was graceful, hospitable and loved to host friends and family for a big meal. She was happiest when those around her were happy.
As an active member of the community, she participated in the Beaufort Women’s Club, the Bunko group and Ann Street United Methodist Church.
Her family meant the world to her, and she had many friends she enjoyed laughing with.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Herring; their adult twin children, Christie Shrader of London, Ky., and Josh Herring and wife Heather of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Caroline, Lydia, Drew and Rainey; and two sisters, Jane Brown and husband Marty of Beaufort and Melissa Waide and husband Bill of Virginia Beach, Va.
She is preceded in death by her father, John T. Boykin Jr.; mother, Elizabeth Morgan Boykin Martin; her paternal grandparents, John T. Boykin Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Dixon Boykin; and her maternal grandparents, Lelia Morgan Volkay and Nathaniel Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her name to Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
