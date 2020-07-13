Frances H. Deaver, 73, of Newport, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.
Private services will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Danielle D. Noe of Newport and Terri Deaver Coogle of Kinston; sisters, Margaret Schultz of Newport, Phyllis Williams of Newport and Johnnie Everette of Beaufort, S.C.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton “Dewey” Deaver; and parents, John and Loraine Henderson.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
