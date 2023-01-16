Daniel (Dan) Edmund McGee, born October 8, 1949, in Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in his home in Ocean, North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his Ocean, North Carolina residence. For the address or questions please contact danielmcgeecelebrationoflife@gmail.com.
He is survived by his daughter, Katie McGee, and her fiancé Sam Ellis of Ocean, North Carolina, his best friend and partner-in-crime Bill Van Ormer of Greensboro, N.C. as well as his nieces Kristin Van Ormer, Carly Speaks, Amanda Barrans, and Ali Van Ormer.
Dan is preceded by his mother, Dorothy McGee, father, William McGee III, and his brother, William McGee IV.
Dan graduated in Raleigh, N.C. from Needham B. Broughton High School in 1967. He went on to open Classics Grill, serving the best food around to the people of Greensboro, N.C. for many years. In the early 90’s, Dan moved to Ocean, N.C., where he, with the help of a few friends, built an amazing home on the water. He shared his love for the water with his daughter and, in true parrothead fashion, never stopped encouraging and supporting her desire to live life like a Jimmy Buffett song. Dan worked at Renewal Resources in Hubert, N.C. He was a true people person – he never knew a stranger and could talk to anyone about anything. To know Dan was to love him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The North Carolina Coastal Federation, 3609 N.C. 24 (Ocean) Newport, N.C. 28570, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, T.N. 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends ae welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
