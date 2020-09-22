Elizabeth West Gaskill, 85, of Sea Level, passed from this life into the next Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Center in Newport.
Her public graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shell Hill Cemetery in Sea Level with Pastor Caleb Willis officiating. Due to novel coronavirus restrictions, there will be no public service in a church and social distancing and masks are required at the graveside. The service will also be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/1070571436732932/.
Elizabeth was an eccentric and grandiose woman. When one met her, it was an experience not easily forgotten, and one never quite knew what outlandish thing she might say. She was funny, kind and loving - almost smotheringly so.
Elizabeth was a devout Christian and served for many years as the pianist of Bethlehem Assembly of God Church in Sea Level, of which she was a founding member. In addition to serving musically, Elizabeth also served as a Sunday school teacher, women’s group leader and as treasurer. Following the closure of Bethlehem Church, she helped with several church planting missions and spent her last years attending Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. Beyond her life with the church, Elizabeth worked as a nurse, spending most of her career at Sea Level Hospital, later called Sea Level Extended Care Facility. It was at the hospital she met her husband, Jerry Gaskill, and in Sea Level where they chose to create their family. Elizabeth was extremely social, and family and friends were always a focus of her attention.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Sheila Willis and husband Earl of Newport; son, Michael Nichols and wife Patti of Savannah, Ga.; grandson, Benji Nichols; granddaughters, Amanda Williams, Kimberly Williams, Kristin Marceau and husband Pete of Newport and Jessica Nichols of Savanah, Ga.; grandsons, Matt Hill and husband Simon of Morehead City and Caleb Willis and wife Elizabeth of Morehead City; great-grandsons, Landon Hebert of Savanah, Ga., and Morgan Marceau of Newport; and niece, Tresa Willis of Atlantic.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry O. Gaskill, this past April.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
