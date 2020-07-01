Faye Russell Gilgo, 74, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
Per her wishes, the family will celebrate her life in private.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert Bryan Jr. Stuart Gilgo, both of Atlantic; two grandchildren, Mikayla Biskup and husband Tyler of New Bern and Kelsey Gaskill of Sea Level; and sister, Merle Clark of Nashua, N.H.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Russell; husband, Bryan Gilgo; and brother, Allen Russell.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.