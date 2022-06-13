Robert Gaskill, 97 of Morehead City, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Services for Robert will be private, per his wishes.
He is survived by one niece and various cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mason Gaskill; sister, Katherine Gaskill-Fulcher; brothers, Eugene N. Gaskill Jr. and Paul Norman Gaskill.
Donations can be made to the flower fund at First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
