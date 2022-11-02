Alice Stricklin Smith, 95, of Henderson and Emerald Isle, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Cheraw, SC, to Frances Dixon Stricklin and Joseph N. Stricklin, Jr. She graduated from Cheraw High School and Columbia College. She was a teacher and taught English and Drama prior to her marriage. After raising her family, she enjoyed a successful career in real estate and was former owner/broker of Sunsurf Realty in Emerald Isle.
A graveside funeral service was held Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM by Rev. Matthew Copple at St. David’s Cemetery in Cheraw, SC.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, R. Frank Smith, her daughters, Jo Riggan (J.C.), Carol Andrews (Andy) and Shelly Smith, her son, Frank Smith, Jr., and her grandsons, Bo Andrews and Hudson Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rhyne Andrews Callens, her sister, Bettie Gail Stricklin and her brother, David Lee Stricklin.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Henderson, 222 Young St, Henderson, NC 27536.
Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.
