We are sad to announce that on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 76, George Randolph Mustain of Newport, NC, passed away. He was born on March 25, 1947, in Wabasha, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel R Mustain and Betty Jane Mikels (Nee Mustain, Houser) and his brother Michael J Mustain.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lucinda Lea Mustain (nee Gregory); his daughter, Laurie Michelle Mustain (nee Clar), and Marcy Rene Mustain; his sister, Kathleen Ann Gusa (nee Mustain, Beatty); his brother, Lynn Mustain and wife Jeanne; five grandchildren, Mark Andrew Mustain, Crystal Ann Clark (nee Clar) and husband Larry, Stacy Marie Clar-Kell, Christina Diamond Price (nee Mustain) and Michael Shane Lewis Jr.; and seven greatgrandchildren, Thomas Martin Roach, Max Mustain, Aviana Mustain, Avalyn Mustain, Marcus Mustain, Owen Clark and Kayli Clark.
George was a veteran, he entered the US Navy on January 17, 1967, and transferred to Fleet Reserve on August 31, 1988, as a Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman, and retired from naval service in 1991. HMCS Mustain served most of his naval career at Marine Corps Bases and with the Fleet Marine Forces including two deployments to combat duty in the Republic of Vietnam in 1970 and 1975.
A Master Mason since 1976, and member of Vista Masonic Lodge No 687 F&AM, Vista, California, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
On Wednesday, April 26th at 12 p.m., HMCS George R Mustain will be interred at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC, where he can be near so many of the US Marine and US Navy brothers and sisters with and for whom he served.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
