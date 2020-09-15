Irvin Wallace Davis Jr., 86, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis First Baptist Church in Davis. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Irvin’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mr. Davis was born in Davis Jan. 16, 1934, to the late Irvin W. Davis Sr. and Lena W. Davis and is a descendant of the early settlers of Eastern Carteret County. He attended school at Davis and Smyrna before graduating from Beaufort High School. He then attended Oak Ridge Military Institute and graduated from East Carolina University. He was in the U.S. Army, The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade in Nuremberg, Germany. He served in the Counter Intelligence Corp. After the Cold War started, he would receive assignments based out of the Czech Republic, and as a cryptographer, relayed and coded messages to West Berlin.
He began his business career with Sears, Roebuck & Co., where he served for 27 years in several management positions. He retired in 1986 as a territorial manager for store locations and property management. In this capacity, he oversaw a territory that included 13 states and Southern Puerto Rico. He accepted the position of vice president of Real Estate Activities for Lowe’s Companies Inc., located in N. Wilkesboro in 1986, and he retired in 1994 as senior vice president of the company.
Mr. Davis was appointed to the board of trustees of Carteret Community College in 1995 by Gove. James B. Hunt. He was a member of the Elks Lodge of Stone Mountain, Ga., the Rotary Club of Beaufort and the Civitan Club in Greensboro. He loved to go surf fishing at Cape Lookout National Seashore and the Washington Redskins football team.
He is survived by his children, Irvin Wallace Davis III of Beaufort, Lou Davis and wife Cindy Davis of Wake Forest, Kim Dopson and husband Mark Dopson of Snellville, Ga., and Kelly Gordon and husband T.K. Gordon of Suwanee, Ga.; grandchildren, Carolyn Jean Davis of Morris, Ill., Andrew Davis and William Davis, both of Wake Forest, Katie Fincher and husband Jeff Fincher of Boiling Springs, S.C., and Ethan Dopson of Snellville, Ga.; sister, Virginia Hughes, and brother-in-law, Charles Paul.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Willis Davis; sisters, Louise Davis Hill and husband Eric Hill, Elsie Davis Hunt and husband Frank Hunt, Elizabeth Davis Potter, Pearl Davis and Jessie Lee Davis Paul; and grandson, Tyler Dopson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 514 Daniels St., No. 109, Raleigh, NC 27605, or online at lungnorthcarolina.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
