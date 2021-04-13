Leo James, 71, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, April 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral is at noon Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Leo was born Oct. 30, 1949, to Steven James Jr. and Jennie Earl James. He was a talented electrician and worked at the N.C. State Port Authority for more than 20 years. Leo was a devoted member and deacon of Great Joy Worship Center in Beaufort. He had a love for carpentry but most of all, Leo loved his family.
Leo is survived by his wife, Carolyn James; four children, Petra James, Edgar James and wife Tanya, Miranda Murray and husband Roy Jr. and Josie Perez; stepdaughter, Tabitha Kelly and husband Thomas; siblings, Elsie Humphrey, Jerry Ann Hendricks, Mack Owens, Elvin James, Earlene Owens and Manley James; 10 grandchildren, Mileena, Alejandro, Tylene, Kiera, Bryce, Miguel, Julius, Daissyna, Kristen and Sean; and four great-grandchildren, Willie, Sienna, Lailah and Moncler.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
