Daryl Deibert, Newport
Daryl D. Deibert, 72, of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Vanessa Fetter, Sea Level
Vanessa Fetter, 65, of Sea Level, passed away Wednesday March 8, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level Her memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Nelson Koonce officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior. Inurnment will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.