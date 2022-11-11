Richard Murphy “Dick” Smith, 73, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home.
The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Friday November 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. His celebration of life was held at the family home, 158 Smith Rd. in Atlantic, on Saturday November 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Michelle Smith, daughters Audra Odum (Corky) of Newport; Kelsey Smith of Atlantic, sons Donovan and Kacey Smith both of Atlantic, four grandchildren Harlie Smith of Montana, Cole Smith of Newport, Madison Smith and Weston Simons both of Atlantic. He is also survived by Linda Tosto of Madison, NC, and brother John Weston Smith, Jr. (Nellie Ann) of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Weston and Marjorie Murphy Smith, and brother Jeffery Smith.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
