DENNIE F. LEWIS, Harkers Island
Dennie F. Lewis, 88, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 14th, at Grace Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Curtis Going. Interment will follow at the Lewis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, January 13th at Grace Holiness Church.
