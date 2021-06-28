Barbara Slate Wright, 65, of Laurinburg, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. She has family in Swansboro.
Her graveside service was June 16 at Hillside Memorial Park in Laurinburg.
Barbara Slate Wright was born at Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 28, 1956, the daughter of Margaret Slate and the late Kyle E. Slate. She served as a faithful member of the Laurel Hill Baptist Church. Barbara taught home economics at Scotland High School for 32 years. She loved cooking, sharing recipes, crocheting dishcloths, collecting cookbooks and traveling. She loved cats and leaves behind her precious fur baby, Buddy. She was a precious lady who will truly be missed.
To cherish her memory are her husband of 34 years, Jerry Wright; her mother, Margaret Slate of Swansboro; brother, Warren Slate and spouse Stacey of Clayton; uncle, Bill Underseth of Swansboro; numerous cousins; brother-in-law, Edward Wright and spouse Brenda of Laurinburg; nephew Chad and spouse Katie of Laurinburg; sister-in-law, Darlene; and niece, Kristine of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She also leaves behind a host of loving friends and her church family.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested memorial donations to be given to the Laurel Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 367, Laurel Hill, NC 28351.
Arrangements are by Richard Boles Funeral Service.
(Paid obituary)
