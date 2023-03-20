Frederick Hulse, Havelock
Frederick Hulse, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, March 18,2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Cheryl Simpson
Cheryl Simpson, passed away on Sunday, March 19,2023 at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Delbert Midgette, Raleigh
Delbert Lee Midgette, 70, of Raleigh, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Duke Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JAENA LOCKHART, Morehead City
Jaena Lockhart, 51, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
PHILIP E. MORAN, Morehead City
Philip E. Moran, 74, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
REX TAYLOR, Harlowe
Rex Taylor, 66, of Harlowe, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 21st at the Taylor Family Cemetery in Harlowe, officiated by Deacon James Strange.
