Perry E. Styron, 82, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Terry McInnis and the Rev. Adam Self. Interment will follow at Atlantic Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
The eldest of three, Perry was born March 19, 1939, in Beaufort to the late Herman and Daphne Styron. He loved the Lord and was a member of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. As a true Core Sounder, Capt. Perry spent most of his life as a commercial fisherman and was well respected for his instinctive knowledge of the water. He loved nature and was known for spending time in his yard, watching and feeding the hummingbirds, squirrels and rabbits after he retired.
Perry married Kara Jo Mason June 25, 1960, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband of almost 61 years. Perry was also a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put his family’s needs first.
He is survived by his wife, Kara Jo Styron of the home; daughter, Charlene Fulcher and husband Chuck of Atlantic; son, Charles Perry Styron and wife Cindy of Atlantic; grandchildren, Matthew Perry Fulcher and Corey Wayne Fulcher and wife Hadley, all of Atlantic; and great-grandchild, Gibson Ward Fulcher of Atlantic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony “Tony” C. Styron and Ronnie L. Styron.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Perry may be made to Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, 926 Seashore Drive, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
