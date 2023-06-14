Lisa Starke Snyder, 67, of Smyrna, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 16th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Lisa was born on October 20, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri. Working as a registered nurse, her dedication to her 38-year profession was commendable. She had a wealth of experience and expertise in providing care for her patients and her commitment to nursing for such an extended period highlights her passion for helping others.
Lisa's role as a loving wife will not be forgotten by her devoted husband, Gordon V. Snyder. In addition to her husband, Lisa is survived by her mother, Judy C. Starke of Pearland, TX; brother Jeff Starke and wife Maria of Houston, TX; and her furry friend, her dog, Abby.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Starke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri, 222 S Meramec Ave., Clayton, MO 63105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
